Google Transit

Contact Us

SEPTA Customer Service Department

Communicating with our customers is an essential aspect of the SEPTA commitment to providing quality public transportation in the Greater Philadelphia region. Our Customer Service Department is available to respond to any question or concern you may have regarding your SEPTA experience. The Customer Service team may be contacted as follows:

Online Comment Form:

The comment form allows customers to submit inquiries including commendations and complaints. Please allow 2-4 business days for a response.

By phone:

(215) 580-7800 - Atencion en espanol disponible

By TDD/TTY for hearing or speech impaired: (215) 580-7853

6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday

Chat Now:

Click on this icon to get started

SEPTA's Chat Now, a one-on-one, live online conversation with a Customer Service agent to respond to our valued customers in a timely manner.

Available every day during the same regular Customer Service Center hours - 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekends.

We ask customers to keep their questions short to allow our agents to handle as many questions as possible. Any concerns or commendations are still best submitted through the Customer Comment form.

CCT Customer Service

(215) 580-7145

By TDD/TYY (215) 580-7712

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Customer Service Social Media:

On Twitter: @SEPTA_SOCIAL

On Facebook: Facebook.com/septaphilly

In person, with six Customer Service locations:

1234 Market Street | Center City Philadelphia

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Monday

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Tuesday - Friday

Frankford Transportation Center

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

69th Street Transportation Center

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

15th Street

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

30th Street

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Olney Transportation Center

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday

By mail:

Customer Service

1234 Market Street

4th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19107

SEPTA Regional Rail Passenger Services:

Conveniently located at Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Regional Rail Stations, Passenger Services is available in person during Regional Rail operating hours to provide travel information and respond to questions related to SEPTA services. The hours of operation are 5 a.m. until approximately 1:30 a.m. for Jefferson and Suburban Stations, and 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. for 30th Street Station.